Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.2% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $39,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $549.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,664. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.07 and a twelve month high of $557.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $515.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.71.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.