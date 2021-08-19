Thingschain (TIC) One Day Volume Hits $662.00

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 42% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Thingschain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $59,149.47 and $662.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,159.58 or 1.00035535 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00039879 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00077405 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001181 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010526 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Thingschain Coin Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

