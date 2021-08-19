Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 613 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $129,165.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VRSN traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.84. 517,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,464. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $234.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. raised their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

