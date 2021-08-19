THORChain (RUNE) Price Hits $9.07 on Top Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. THORChain has a total market cap of $2.03 billion and $140.45 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, THORChain has traded up 31% against the dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.07 or 0.00019221 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 223,555,660 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

