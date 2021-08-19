ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Trading 3.2% Higher

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.90. 2,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 581,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

TDUP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ThredUp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $24,844,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,978,998.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,115.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ThredUp by 928.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 22.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

