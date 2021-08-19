Thrive Token (THRT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.00

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $97,578.86 and $6.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thrive Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thrive Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00057536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.30 or 0.00873278 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002195 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00047529 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thrive Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thrive Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.