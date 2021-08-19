Thunder Token (TT) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Thunder Token has a market cap of $79.52 million and approximately $11.92 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00011835 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.49 or 0.00573702 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000956 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000506 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.