Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Given a C$1.70 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) received a C$1.70 price target from research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TWM. National Bankshares set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.83.

Shares of TSE:TWM traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.28. 139,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of C$434.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.34. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$0.65 and a 1 year high of C$1.46.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

