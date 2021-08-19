Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Given a C$1.75 Price Target at National Bankshares

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) has been assigned a C$1.75 price objective by research analysts at National Bankshares in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.72% from the company’s previous close.

TWM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.83.

Shares of TWM traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.28. 139,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,653. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$0.65 and a 1-year high of C$1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.34. The stock has a market cap of C$434.30 million and a PE ratio of 6.35.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

