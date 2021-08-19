Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Given a C$2.25 Price Target by Acumen Capital Analysts

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) has been assigned a C$2.25 price objective by research analysts at Acumen Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 75.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TWM. National Bankshares set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.70 price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.83.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of TSE:TWM traded down C$0.05 on Thursday, reaching C$1.28. 139,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,653. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.34. The company has a market cap of C$434.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.46.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.