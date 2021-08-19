Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s (TWM) Outperform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$1.75 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TWM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Acumen Capital set a C$2.25 price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.70 price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.83.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

TWM traded down C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 139,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$0.65 and a twelve month high of C$1.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$434.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.34.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.