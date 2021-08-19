Tidex Token Market Cap Hits $1.33 Million (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Tidex Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $246.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tidex Token has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00056942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.37 or 0.00142456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.28 or 0.00150849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,596.17 or 1.00016912 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.29 or 0.00923610 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.87 or 0.06739614 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

