Tierion Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Tierion coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tierion has a market capitalization of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00057639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00015261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.84 or 0.00872793 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00047690 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion (TNT) is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

