Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 525,900 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 658,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TLYS shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

In related news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $3,162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $96,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $96,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,480. 28.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the second quarter worth $108,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TLYS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 174,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,313. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45. Tilly’s has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $449.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

