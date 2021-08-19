Timothy E. Conver Sells 6,900 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $670,404.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy E. Conver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $650,771.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $788,480.00.

NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.90. The stock had a trading volume of 116,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,749. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.42. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 100.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.18.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. Research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 192.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 403,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,697,000 after purchasing an additional 265,130 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 191.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 403,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,368,000 after purchasing an additional 264,945 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,502,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 37.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,079,000 after purchasing an additional 154,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 67.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 363,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,431,000 after purchasing an additional 146,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.40.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

