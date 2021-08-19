Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.67

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Tissue Regenix Group shares last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01), with a volume of 6,743,305 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09. The company has a market cap of £47.68 million and a P/E ratio of -3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.67.

About Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX)

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, Cardiac, and GBM-V divisions. The company provides dCELL technology, a soft tissue decellularisation process that removes DNA and cellular material to reduce risk of injection; and BioRinse technology, a natural bone filler solution for osteoinductive to stimulate and regenerate native bone growth.

