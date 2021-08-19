Titan Coin (TTN) Achieves Market Cap of $2.52 Million

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $385.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006034 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007124 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000032 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

