Titan Machinery (TITN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Titan Machinery to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $28.30 on Thursday. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $637.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TITN. Stephens upgraded Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $3,202,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $340,944.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,182 shares of company stock worth $7,012,253 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

