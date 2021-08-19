Tixl [NEW] (TXL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.14 Million

Tixl [NEW] (CURRENCY:TXL) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Tixl [NEW] has a market cap of $24.14 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Tixl [NEW] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tixl [NEW] has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tixl [NEW] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00056849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00142803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.04 or 0.00150336 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,572.75 or 0.99960924 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.61 or 0.00913502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $328.58 or 0.00705235 BTC.

About Tixl [NEW]

Tixl [NEW]’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. Tixl [NEW]’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . Tixl [NEW]’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . Tixl [NEW]’s official website is tixl.me

