TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$155.00.
A number of brokerages have commented on X. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total value of C$496,395.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,932,120.08.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 51.64%.
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
See Also: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.