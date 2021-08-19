Toews Corp ADV Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Toews Corp ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,306,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $295.44. The company had a trading volume of 808,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,769. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.05. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.85 and a 1-year high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

