Toews Corp ADV Invests $191.60 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,230,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,604,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 28.8% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Toews Corp ADV owned 0.24% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,324 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,288 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,470.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,739,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,048 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 236.6% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 784,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,231 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.52. 4,890,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,817,521. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

