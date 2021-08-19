Toews Corp ADV Makes New $190.76 Million Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,654,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,759,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 28.6% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Toews Corp ADV owned 0.22% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 224.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,581,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,904,257. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.72. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

