Toews Corp ADV Sells 976 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Toews Corp ADV decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.2% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $139.78. 2,103,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,773. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.65.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

