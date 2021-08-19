Toews Corp ADV Takes $16.78 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 131,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,784,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Toews Corp ADV owned 0.05% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,796,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,422,000 after purchasing an additional 225,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,219,000 after purchasing an additional 989,433 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,365,000 after purchasing an additional 141,615 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,450,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,244,000 after acquiring an additional 169,839 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $129.15. 5,352,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,685. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.60. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

