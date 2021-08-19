Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Shares Down 1.1%

Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB)’s stock price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. 6,940 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 5,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $3.15 million during the quarter.

Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production, and market of non-dairy frozen desserts and other food products. The company was founded by David Mintz in August 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

