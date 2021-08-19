Tokenomy (TEN) Price Reaches $0.0858 on Exchanges

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Tokenomy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0858 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges. Tokenomy has a total market capitalization of $17.17 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00057429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.64 or 0.00860500 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00048057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00105998 BTC.

Tokenomy Profile

Tokenomy (TEN) is a coin. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy . Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

