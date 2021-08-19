TOKPIE (TKP) Reaches One Day Volume of $302.00

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 20.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, TOKPIE has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $467,831.45 and $302.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TOKPIE (TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

