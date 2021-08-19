TOP Price Reaches $0.0029 on Exchanges (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One TOP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TOP has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a total market capitalization of $15.80 million and $650,831.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00057506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.53 or 0.00859683 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00047869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00104930 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

