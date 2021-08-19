Tornado Cash Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.60 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $53.05 million and approximately $7.60 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for $50.22 or 0.00107971 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00056618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.00142463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.55 or 0.00149542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,622.68 or 1.00246330 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $424.43 or 0.00912591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.80 or 0.00700522 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,056,418 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

