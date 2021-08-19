Tornado (TCORE) Market Cap Tops $344,596.79

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Tornado has a market cap of $344,596.79 and $22,705.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado coin can now be purchased for $57.43 or 0.00123658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tornado has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00056099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00143638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.00149080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,451.59 or 1.00014374 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.28 or 0.00904889 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.08 or 0.00710685 BTC.

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

