Tourist Token Tops One Day Volume of $28.00 (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. Tourist Token has a market capitalization of $25,655.79 and $28.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tourist Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tourist Token has traded 47.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tourist Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00056670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00144744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.29 or 0.00150989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,176.35 or 0.99921564 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $430.21 or 0.00911208 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.84 or 0.00696504 BTC.

Tourist Token Coin Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io

Buying and Selling Tourist Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tourist Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tourist Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tourist Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tourist Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.