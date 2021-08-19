Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose Purchases 2,500 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$29.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,519.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,833,558 shares in the company, valued at C$263,308,930.15.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

On Tuesday, August 17th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$31.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,448.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$32.34 per share, with a total value of C$80,850.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$32.50 per share, with a total value of C$81,249.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.73 per share, with a total value of C$168,664.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$32.86 per share, with a total value of C$82,142.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$31.64 per share, with a total value of C$79,100.00.

Tourmaline Oil stock traded down C$1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$29.51. 1,008,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,842. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.48. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12-month low of C$15.36 and a 12-month high of C$36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 12.76%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TOU shares. ATB Capital raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.31.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.