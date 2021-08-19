TOWER Price Hits $0.0495 on Major Exchanges (TOWER)

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. One TOWER coin can now be bought for $0.0495 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TOWER has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. TOWER has a total market capitalization of $11.76 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00056499 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.60 or 0.00847836 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00047386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00103994 BTC.

TOWER Coin Profile

TOWER is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

TOWER Coin Trading

