TPG Pace Beneficial II (NYSE:YTPG) Trading 0.3% Higher

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 342,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 282% from the average session volume of 89,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YTPG. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth $1,008,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth $6,048,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter valued at $583,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,064,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,260,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

