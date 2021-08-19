TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Major Shareholder China Investment Corp Sells 1,000,000 Shares

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $12,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 362.16 and a quick ratio of 362.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.97.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 11.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRTX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,005,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 484,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

