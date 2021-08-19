Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 4,313 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 582% compared to the typical volume of 632 call options.

Shares of NKTR stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 27,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,223. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

In related news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $26,415.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 200,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,778,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $59,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,817 shares of company stock valued at $644,151 in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

