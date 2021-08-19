Traders Buy Large Volume of Huntington Bancshares Put Options (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,428 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,271% compared to the typical daily volume of 250 put options.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.71 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,576 shares of company stock worth $1,399,197. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 157.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 150,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 92,226 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2,303.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 976,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 935,818 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 175.3% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,308,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after acquiring an additional 833,101 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

