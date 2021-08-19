Traders Purchase High Volume of STAAR Surgical Call Options (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,362 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,855% compared to the average daily volume of 172 call options.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ STAA opened at $143.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.12 and a beta of 0.94. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $161.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.17.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $2,203,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 47,571 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total value of $6,822,632.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,242 shares of company stock valued at $50,170,321 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 57.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $584,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,745 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 77.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,170,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $439,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,987 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 176.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,200,000 after acquiring an additional 452,609 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,797,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 113.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,603,000 after buying an additional 254,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.