Tranche Finance (SLICE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $81,062.00

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $16.19 million and approximately $81,062.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001777 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00056934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002977 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.66 or 0.00842113 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00047289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00103234 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance (CRYPTO:SLICE) is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranche Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

