Travala.com 24 Hour Volume Hits $14.99 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, Travala.com has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for $3.27 or 0.00006993 BTC on major exchanges. Travala.com has a total market cap of $166.21 million and approximately $14.99 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Travala.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00056585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00142527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.15 or 0.00150241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,713.58 or 1.00041635 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $431.06 or 0.00923160 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.34 or 0.06757455 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,898,587 coins. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.