Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Given New C$0.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price cut by research analysts at Raymond James from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TV. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Trevali Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.28.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE:TV traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,970,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,907. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92. The stock has a market cap of C$168.19 million and a PE ratio of -2.24.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.