Tribe Price Tops $0.65 on Major Exchanges (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001406 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tribe has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $162.46 million and approximately $7.09 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00057637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.77 or 0.00863296 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00048031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00106143 BTC.

About Tribe

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

