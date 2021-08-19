Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.90

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 36578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRIL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bloom Burton raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $623.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.94.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $32,814.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 24,658 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 54.8% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 52,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

