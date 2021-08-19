Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Short Interest Update

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 94,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Place by 80.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 637,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 284,916 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Place during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 160,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Place by 92.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Place during the first quarter valued at $75,000. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPHS stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Trinity Place has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $3.04.

Trinity Place Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, investment, management, and development of real estate properties. It also controls a variety of intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector. The company was founded by Sy Syms in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

