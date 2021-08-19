Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) traded up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.07 and last traded at $26.05. 309,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,025,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.
About Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
