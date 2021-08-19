Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) traded up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.07 and last traded at $26.05. 309,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,025,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

