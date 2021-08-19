TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPVG. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 319.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPVG opened at $15.69 on Thursday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.89.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 49.57%. The company had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

