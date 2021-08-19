TriumphX (TRIX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $336,463.00

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. TriumphX has a market cap of $133,392.39 and $336,463.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TriumphX has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One TriumphX coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TriumphX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00057853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.00 or 0.00852805 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00047779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00104500 BTC.

About TriumphX

TriumphX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

TriumphX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TriumphX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TriumphX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.