TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.13. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

In other news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 333,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Darrow purchased 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $251,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,104.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 166,351 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,606,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 128,625 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 91.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 116,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.