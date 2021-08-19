TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Given New $4.50 Price Target at DA Davidson

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) had its price target cut by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $5.25 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $369.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.13. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21.

In related news, Director Robert Buce sold 17,500 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $101,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael Darrow purchased 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $251,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,104.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 1,087.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

